Russiaʼs shadow fleet tanker detained in France will be handed over to Marseille prosecutorʼs office

In France, a tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet intercepted on June 23 will be handed over to the prosecutorʼs office in Marseille — we are talking about the ship Deliver.

This was reported by the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture.

The ship, escorted by the French Navy, arrived in the Gulf of Fos. It will then be anchored and handed over to the prosecutorʼs office.

A no-sail zone (500 m) and no-fly zone (almost 3 km) was established around the tanker — this is necessary for the investigation.

According to GUR, the Deliver vessel is under sanctions by the European Union, Ukraine, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. This tanker flies the flag of Cameroon and has been transporting Russian oil from the port of Primorsk, mainly to China and India, since 2024, in circumvention of sanctions.

This is not the first time France has intercepted tankers from the Russian shadow fleet. On March 20, the countryʼs Navy detained the “Deyna” tanker, which was sailing from Murmansk under the Mozambican flag. However, a month later, French authorities allowed the tanker to be released.

On May 31, France also detained the “Tagor” vessel in the Atlantic Ocean, which was transporting petroleum products from Russian ports to third countries.

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