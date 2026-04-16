France releases Russian shadow fleet tanker

France has released the Russian shadow fleet tanker “Deyna”, which it detained in March.

This is reported by the French media Maritima.

The tankerʼs owner was fined for failing to confirm the vesselʼs nationality. Reuters previously reported that the tanker was sailing from Murmansk under the Mozambican flag.

Immediately after the courtʼs decision, the tanker left its anchorage in Foss Bay to enter international waters.

According to GUR, this ship was transporting Russian oil, which was sold at a price above the ceiling set by the G7 countries. It is under sanctions by the US, Ukraine, Switzerland, Britain and Canada.

The tanker “Deyna” was detained on March 20 on suspicion of helping Russia circumvent the oil embargo. French President Emmanuel Macron called it a war profiteer at the time.

What is known about the Russian shadow fleet?

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. In January 2026, the European Union announced a reduction in the price of Russian oil to $44.1 per barrel from February 1, 2026.

To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia has begun to form a shadow fleet. This is a fleet of old tankers that turn off their beacons so that they cannot be seen by surveillance systems. They are operated mostly by the Russian state company “Suchkomflot”. With its help, the Russian Federation transports an estimated 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings large profits to the Kremlin.

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