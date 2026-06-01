France seizes Russian shadow fleet tanker in Atlantic Ocean

On the morning of May 31, French naval forces detained another sanctioned oil tanker, the Tagor, which was en route from Russia.

This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The operation to seize the tanker was carried out in the Atlantic Ocean with the support of partners, including the United Kingdom.

"It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate maritime law, and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over four years," Macron stressed.

He added that these vessels do not follow the "most elementary rules of maritime navigation", therefore also pose a threat to the environment and everyoneʼs safety.

Emmanuel Macron / X

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the tanker Tagor is under sanctions by the United States, the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. The vessel transports petroleum products from the Russian ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga in the Baltic Sea to third countries.

The vessel is also affiliated with the sanctioned company Fractal Marine DMCC (UAE) — one of the leading shadow fleet operators in 2022-2023.

This is not the first time France has intercepted tankers from the Russian shadow fleet. On March 30, the countryʼs Navy detained the “Deyna” tanker, which was sailing from Murmansk under the Mozambican flag. However, a month later, French authorities allowed the tanker to be released.

What is known about the Russian shadow fleet?

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries imposed price caps on Russian petroleum products: $100 for diesel and $45 for various lubricants.

To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia has begun building a shadow fleet. This is a fleet of old tankers that turn off their beacons so that they cannot be seen by surveillance systems. These tankers are mostly operated by the Russian state-owned company “Suchkomflot”.

According to The Guardian’s September 2023 estimates, Russia’s shadow fleet consists of approximately 600 vessels, providing 70% of Russia’s oil exports and an estimated 10% of the world’s “wet cargo” fleet. It transports almost 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, generating large profits for the Kremlin.

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