Russians hit Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. There are dead and injured

During the day, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions. There are deaths and injuries as a result of the strikes.

Babel collected information about the consequences of the shelling.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the morning strike has risen to 15, including a child. Later, the Russians struck the city again, injuring a woman.

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Two people were killed and 13 injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses, cars, and an administrative building were damaged.

Russians hit a gas station in Sumy, three people were injured.

In Kherson and Bilozerka (Kherson region), 10 people were injured. Houses, high-rise buildings, a warehouse with a humanitarian aid, an educational institution, a post office, and cars were also damaged.

On the night of June 26, Russian forces launched seven “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 189 drones of various types to attack Ukraine. Four missiles and 11 drones hit 12 locations, with debris falling in six.

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