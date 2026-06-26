The Russians launched seven Iskander missiles and nearly 200 strike drones into Ukraine overnight. There are casualties

On the night of June 26, Russian forces launched seven “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 189 drones of various types to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized three “Iskander-M” missiles, which the Russian Federation directed at Kyiv and Poltava regions, and 174 UAVs. Four more missiles and 11 drones were hit in 12 places, and debris fell in six.

Late yesterday evening, a strike in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv set warehouses on fire, injuring two people — they were treated on the spot. At another location in the capital, rocket debris fell on an open area — without consequences.

Industrial facilities in the Poltava region were under attack, and the Kremenchuk district was temporarily without electricity.

Also, several settlements in the Izmailsky district of the Odesa region are without electricity. There, the enemy struck the energy infrastructure and houses — one person was injured.

The Russians also attacked Zaporizhzhia at night — three people were wounded, and Dnipropetrovsk region — one victim is known to have been injured in the Nikopolsky district.

In Sumy, Russian drones hit a 9-story building and a parking lot. There were no injuries.

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