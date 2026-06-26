The US temporarily lifts sanctions on Venezuela to help after earthquakes. More than 230 dead and 4 300 injured

The US Treasury Departmentʼs Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued a general license that relaxes the sanctions regime against Venezuela to assist in the elimination of the consequences of the powerful earthquakes in the country.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

"All operations related to the provision of relief in connection with the earthquake in Venezuela that would otherwise be prohibited under the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations are permitted until October 23, 2026," the statement said.

Thus, the US banks and payment systems were allowed to make money transfers to aid Venezuela, including on behalf of third countries. At the same time, previously frozen Venezuelan assets remain blocked, and other US sanctions continue to apply.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck the night of June 25 were among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century. According to the latest official figures, the earthquakes have killed at least 235 people and injured more than 4,300.

The countryʼs authorities say the death toll could rise. Thousands of people are currently missing, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The coastal region of La Guaira was hardest hit by the earthquakes, home to Venezuelaʼs main airport, which was closed due to significant damage.

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The United States has pledged support for Venezuela in its response to the disaster. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke with Venezuelaʼs interim president Delcy Rodriguez said the US government would provide assistance to her country "immediately".

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) reported on June 26 that it had dispatched the USS Fort Lauderdale and USS Billings ships and C-17 Globe3 transport aircraft to Venezuela.

The US Marine Corps Major General Kevin Jarrard also arrived in Caracas to coordinate Washingtonʼs assistance in eliminating the consequences of the earthquakes.

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