Two earthquakes hit Venezuela, killing at least 32 people

Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.1 and 7.5 have struck Venezuela, killing at least 32 people.

Reuters writes about this.

There are also 700 injuries. The earthquakes caused damage in Merida and the capital Caracas. The airport in the capital was also damaged.

Meanwhile, interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the death toll from the earthquakes did not include those in the city of La Guaira. According to the US Geological Survey, the death toll could reach 10 000.

Donald Trump wrote that the United States is ready to help Venezuela and he instructed the government to prepare for this.

In 1967, an earthquake also struck Caracas, causing buildings to collapse and killing approximately 240 people. At least 1 500 people were also injured.

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