Death toll from earthquakes in Venezuela rises to 164, nearly 1 000 injured

The death toll from the earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 164. Approximately 1 000 more are injured.

Such updated data was provided by the countryʼs acting president Delcy Rodriguez, AP reports.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck the night of June 25 were among the strongest to hit Venezuela in over a century.

The state of La Guaira was the hardest hit, and authorities are now sending rescue teams from other parts of the country there. People are still being searched for under the rubble of houses.

The earthquake also damaged Venezuelaʼs main airport and closed it. Part of the capital Caracas was left without electricity.

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In 1967, a powerful earthquake also struck Venezuela, killing approximately 240 people and injuring at least 1 500.

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