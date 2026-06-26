Svyrydenko: Ukraine attracted over €10 billion at the conference in Gdansk

At the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Gdansk (Poland), 160 agreements were signed for a total amount of over €10 billion.
These are the results summed up by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
Among the key results:
- €3.2 billion — the first tranche of the new EU financial instrument;
- $3.4 billion – agreement with the World Bank;
- €140 million for housing programs;
- launch of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine;
- creation of the Ukraine Transport Support Fund.
And also an agreement with the European Investment Bank on the restoration and protection of roads in frontline regions and new partnerships in the defense industry and energy sectors.
- The Ukraine Reconstruction Conference (URC2026) is taking place in the Polish city of Gdansk on June 25-26. Its goal is to strengthen international support for Ukraineʼs reconstruction and attract new investments.
- The Ukrainian delegation was led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. President Volodymyr Zelensky did not travel to Gdansk, as Polish President Karol Nawrocki had stripped him of the Order of the White Eagle, Polandʼs highest state award.
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