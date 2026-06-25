EU allocates first tranche of aid to Ukraine in the amount of €3.2 billion

The European Union is transferring the first tranche of aid to Ukraine in the amount of €3.2 billion. This is part of a larger loan of €90 billion that the EU plans to allocate to Ukraine over the next two years.

This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the Recovery Conference in Gdansk.

"Today we are transferring the first tranche of this loan, €3.2 billion of macro-financial assistance. And in the coming days we will start paying out the first funds from the €6 billion earmarked for the production of drones. This is solidarity in action," said the head of the EC.

The day before, “Euractiv” wrote that the entire first tranche would go towards budget support. Initially, it was planned to be an immediate €6 billion tranche for drones, but plans changed due to technical reasons, as the EU needs to ensure proper monitoring of the use of funds.

€90 billion loan from the EU

In December 2025, EU leaders approved a decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026-2027. On February 11, the European Parliament supported this decision.

For a long time, Hungary blocked a loan to Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian oil transit through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. On April 23, the “Druzhba” pipeline resumed its operation, and on the same day, the Council of the European Union approved this loan and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Of the total amount, €60 billion will go to strengthening Ukraineʼs defense, and €30 billion to macro-financial assistance and budget support. €45 billion is to be allocated in 2026, and the remaining €45 billion in 2027.

The money allocated for 2026 will be distributed as follows: €28.3 billion for defense, €16.7 billion for budget support (€8.35 billion within the EU macro-financial assistance mechanism, the same amount through the Ukraine Facility).

The loan will be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets in European banks.

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