“Kinburn Spit is still a war zone.” The Navy commented on the video with the Ukrainian flag on the peninsula

On the afternoon of June 25, the Facebook page of the Regional Directorate of the Territorial Defense Forces published a video with a Ukrainian flag installed on the Kinburn Spit, the only territory of the Mykolaiv region that has remained under occupation since 2022.

"As a result of the powerful fire damage, the Southern Defense Forces forced the occupiers to retreat from their occupied positions, the surviving personnel are being evacuated, and the occupiers are leaving their defense lines," the report says.

In a comment to Suspilne, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk explained that the territory remains strategic for Russian troops.

"We are now observing the process of destroying Russian logistics. This is a consistent process, it has been going on for more than a year, not even for the first month. But as of now, the Kinburn Spit is a combat zone," he said.