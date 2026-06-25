News

The Czech Republic has transferred 10 new ALTO NG training aircraft to Ukraine

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

Ukraine received ten new ALTO NG training aircraft thanks to the Air Force Capabilities Coalition, the Czech government, and the Dárek pro Putina (Gift for Putin) charitable foundation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On the new aircraft, Ukrainian troops will practice basic and advanced piloting, navigation, takeoff and landing procedures according to NATO standards.

The Ministry of Defense says that training on ALTO NG light-engine aircraft will significantly reduce the cost of a flight hour compared to flying on combat aircraft and will accelerate the transition of cadets to Western equipment.

Five aircraft arrived in Ukraine from the Czech government, and another five were donated by Czech citizens through the Dárek pro Putina charity foundation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.