Ukraine received ten new ALTO NG training aircraft thanks to the Air Force Capabilities Coalition, the Czech government, and the Dárek pro Putina (Gift for Putin) charitable foundation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On the new aircraft, Ukrainian troops will practice basic and advanced piloting, navigation, takeoff and landing procedures according to NATO standards.

The Ministry of Defense says that training on ALTO NG light-engine aircraft will significantly reduce the cost of a flight hour compared to flying on combat aircraft and will accelerate the transition of cadets to Western equipment.

Five aircraft arrived in Ukraine from the Czech government, and another five were donated by Czech citizens through the Dárek pro Putina charity foundation.

This is not the first time that citizens of the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been raising money as part of the "Gift for Putin" initiative and purchasing equipment for Ukraine.

In particular, they have already raised funds for the RM-70 multiple launch rocket system and 365 missiles for it, the “Bozena-5” demining vehicle, the “Black Hawk” helicopter for Ukrainian intelligence, air defense systems, and generators.

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