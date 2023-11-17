The Czech initiative Dárek pro Putina ("A gift for Putin") showed the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, which is planned to be handed over to Ukrainian military intelligence.

The helicopter was named "Chestmir", and anyone living in the EU can donate to its purchase. 105 million Czech crowns (€4.2 million) are being collected for it. So far, a little more than 3 million kroner (€125 thousand) has been collected. If the money is collected for it, the delivery will be handled by the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic.

Today, only the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has one American UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Its transmission was not officially announced, but the Directorate showed it for the first time in February 2023.

Intelligence fighters said that this helicopter was much better than Soviet analogues. It is more maneuverable, more reliable, durable and can stay in the air continuously for up to three hours and cover a distance of 600 kilometers. The helicopter is designed to fire guided and unguided Hellfire missiles, as well as to cover infantry on the battlefield. The GUR reported that the Black Hawk takes part in hostilities, including on enemy territory.