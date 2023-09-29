Slovak volunteers raised money for the Božena-5 demining machine for Ukraine

A fundraising campaign for the Božena-5 demining machine for Ukraine, which the manufacturer The Way Industries will manufacture and ship by the end of this year, has ended in Slovakia.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The money — €650 000 — was collected by the efforts of the volunteer organization Darček pre Putina ("A Gift for Putin") and the association Mier Ukrajine ("Peace in Ukraine"). The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia was also involved in the campaign. The collection lasted from May 8 to September 21, 2023. Mier Ukrajine reported that 7 300 donations were received for the car.

The Way Industries has already started assembling Bozena-5. It will also deliver additional equipment to Ukraine and train sappers to work with the machine.