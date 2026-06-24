During the day, the Russians attacked Ukraine. Babel gathered the main points about the consequences

During the day, June 24, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions. Babel has compiled the main information about the consequences of the strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia area, Russians attacked a utility company. One woman was killed, five people were injured, and they are under medical supervision.

In the Kherson region, Novopetrivka was under attack — two employees of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian Peopleʼs Aid (NPA) were killed, one of them 25 years old. Four specialists from the organization were injured.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians attacked four communities in the region 50 times, killing two people and wounding three others, including a 17-year-old boy. Private homes and cars were also damaged.

In the Sumy region, the center of Konotop was affected — a cinema building was damaged, six people were injured. In Sumy, one person was injured — Russian jets hit a gas station.