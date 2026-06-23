HACC arrested the apartment and parking space of the Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has seized the apartment and parking space of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

This is known from the court ruling. Although the names are not mentioned in it, judging by the details of the case, it is Kuleba.

On June 17, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) asked the Supreme Court of Ukraine to confiscate this property. According to law enforcement officials, in 2021, the then first deputy head of the Kyiv Regional Administration Kuleba concluded preliminary agreements through his sister to purchase an apartment and a parking space in Kyiv.

And in 2023, already in the position of deputy head of the Presidential Office, he organized the purchase of these objects, their state registration and service contracts, involving his driver in this.

The prosecutorʼs office analyzed Kulebaʼs income and concluded that neither he nor his family had the money to make such a purchase. After the real estate was seized, the officialʼs sister cannot sell, donate, or otherwise cease to be the owner of the property until the Supreme Court of Justice reviews the case.

Bihus.Info journalists published an investigation about this apartment and parking space back in July of last year. They were the first to find out that the official lives in an apartment in the Shevchenkivsky residential complex, although it is officially registered to his sister Nadia Andrianova.

Kuleba himself then told reporters in a comment that his sister had indeed purchased the apartment, but later told him: "We have a fairly extensive practice of living in her apartments, exchanging housing because it was convenient. And in this case, we did the same. She definitely has the opportunity to raise funds and save her own, this is not her first apartment."

Kuleba has held the position of Minister of Community and Territorial Development since September 2024. Before that, he was the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office, and even before that, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

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