SAPO wants to confiscate the apartment and parking space of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) is asking the court to confiscate the apartment and parking space of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

This is stated in the statement of the prosecutorʼs office.

The lawsuit was filed because in 2021, Kuleba, who was then the first deputy head of the Kyiv regional administration, concluded preliminary agreements for the purchase of an apartment and a parking space in Kyiv through his sister.

And in 2023, already in the position of deputy head of the Presidential Office, he organized the registration of the purchase of these objects, their state registration and service contracts, involving his driver in this.

The prosecutorʼs office analyzed Kulebaʼs income and concluded that neither he nor his family had the money for such a purchase. Now SAPO wants to confiscate this property, which is registered in Kulebaʼs name.

Bihus.Info journalists published an investigation about this apartment and parking space back in July of last year. They were the first to find out that the official lives in an apartment in the Shevchenkivsky residential complex, although it is officially registered to his sister Nadia Andrianova.

Kuleba himself then told reporters in a comment that his sister had indeed purchased the apartment, but later transferred it to him: "We have a fairly extensive practice of living in her apartments, exchanging housing because it was convenient. And in this case, we did the same. She definitely has the opportunity to raise funds and raise her own, this is not her first apartment."

Kuleba has held the position of Minister of Community and Territorial Development since September 2024. Before that, he was the Deputy Head of the Regional Development Office, and even before that, the Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

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