The Ministry of Defense said whether officers will be able to sign new contracts and receive a deferment

The new contracts launched by the Ministry of Defense as part of the serviceʼs transformation will be available to officers and sergeants. They can receive deferrals under the same rules.

This is stated in the material of Babel, dedicated to changes in the army.

In particular, such a two-year basic contract has already been signed by the Deputy Minister Mstyslav Banik, who holds the rank of lieutenant.

According to him, if a soldier does not say before the end of the contract that he wants to extend it, the contract ends automatically. Contracts can also be signed by commanders of battalions, brigades and corps.

Banik also added that officers who have been serving in the army for a long time will also be able to "dismiss" themselves — but later. First of all, soldiers and sergeants will be subject to "dismissal" — because if they have been serving since 2014 (or 2022) and are still in soldier or sergeant positions, then they have given a lot of health.

"Officers are the foundation of the army, so it will be difficult to let them all go at the same time," says Banik.

On June 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a transformation of the Defense Forces. Among the changes are three new military contracts, salaries of up to UAH 460 000, and a phased dismissal from service.

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