New contracts, salaries up to UAH 460 000 and gradual dismissal from service. What the transformation of the army entails

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the transformation of the Defense Forces. Among the changes are new military contracts, salaries of up to UAH 460 000, and a phased dismissal from service.

The first stage of the transformation will include new contracts, higher payments, post-contract deferrals, automatic approval of transfer reports through "Army+", and a new mechanism for returning from AWOL.

New contracts in the military

The transformation involves the emergence of three new contracts. Here is what they entail:

Infantry-assault contract (for infantrymen, assault troops, combat medics, gunners, driver-mechanics, and others) with a service term of more than six to 14 months. Postponement after the contract — from six months. The average salary will be UAH 300 000 per month, the maximum can reach UAH 460 000.

Combat contract (for UAV pilots, NRC operators, electronic warfare, gunners, and others) with a service term of 24 months (postponement after the contract — from six months). Salary from UAH 30 to 120 000 per month.

Basic contract (for rear and non-combat positions — clerks, accountants, craftsmen, cooks, etc.) with a service term of two years, a six-month grace period after the contract. Salary — from UAH 30 000 per month.

During service under a combat contract, the closer a soldier is to the front line, the higher the pay they will receive. Servicemen who have signed a basic contract can choose a combat position and receive higher pay.

Payouts and new bonus system

Payments under the infantry assault contract will be calculated as follows: UAH 10 000 per day in positions, 20 000 is basic military support, 20 000 is per day of strike and search operations, 40 000 is per day of assault (with advancement).

Other rewards are also provided for servicemen under contracts: UAH 100 000 for each person taken prisoner and 15 000 for each person killed in contact or shooting combat. In addition, once a year, you can receive a health care payment of UAH 20 000.

The minimum salary in the rear will also increase — from UAH 20 000 to 30 000. Payments for the command of combat units will also increase: for brigade commanders — from UAH 50 000 to 150 000, and for corps commanders — from UAH 92 000 to 230 000.

Deferral for various contracts and dismissal from service

For those who have been in the military the longest and spent the most time on combat duty, a gradual release from service will begin by the end of the year.

The deferral will be calculated as follows: six months is the basic deferral after a six+, 10, and 14-month contract. Three more months are added for each month of combat missions, six months for each year of service from 2022 until the soldier signs a new contract, and one month for each year of service until 2022.

For those who signed a two-year contract, the deferral will be calculated as follows: six months of basic service, one day of combat duty is counted towards the deferral, and another month is added for each year of service until 2022.

Transfer between departments

The changes also affected transfers — a serviceman can independently transfer once a year via the "Army+" application within the front area. However, restrictions will apply — up to 50 people from a brigade or regiment and up to 10 from a separate battalion can be transferred from a military unit per month.

Return from the North-Eastern Region

Ukraine is launching an updated simplified mechanism for returning after AWOL, which will be valid for only 100 days. At the first stage, it will be available to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service (SSTS). Later, the National Guard will also join the system.

You can return within the structure from which the serviceman made AWOL (for example, from the Armed Forces of Ukraine — only to the Armed Forces of Ukraine). In this case, the servicemen will be able to independently choose one of the 55 units with the highest efficiency indicators. The list will be in the "Army+" application.

You can submit a return report:

through "Army+";

at the Armed Forces of Ukraine Recruitment Centers (only for the Armed Forces of Ukraine);

directly to the selected military unit (for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Security Service).

There is no need to contact the previous unit. Monetary and material support will be restored on the day of enrollment in the new unit, and food support will be restored immediately upon arrival.

After a transfer, a serviceman will not be able to be transferred to another unit for 6 months. The new system will come into effect after the adoption of a relevant government resolution and will be in effect for 100 days. Those who do not have time to use it will be able to return using the old, longer procedure.

Other changes

The military is also launching a Mission Control system for stormtroopers and infantry. It will confirm presence in positions, guarantee payments, and find the wounded faster. In addition, it is planned that the share of foreigners in stormtroopers and infantry troops will reach up to 50%.

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