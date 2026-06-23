For five or more speeding incidents per year, a fine of UAH 17 000 is imposed. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing new fines for traffic violators

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing to increase fines for speeding. In particular, it is a fine of UAH 17 000 for five or more speeding violations per year.

This was reported by the MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahlyuk.

Currently, the fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 kmph is UAH 340, and for exceeding the speed limit by more than UAH 50 kmph is UAH 1 700. However, the new bill proposes to introduce a new scale of fines:

over 20 kmph — UAH 680;

over 40 kmph — UAH 2 040;

over 60 kmph — UAH 2 720;

over 80 kmph — UAH 3 400.

Separately, they plan to toughen penalties for drivers who regularly violate the speed limit. For five or more cases of speeding within a year, the fine could reach UAH 17 000.

The bill was developed jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police to strengthen liability for violations that lead to accidents. However, the document has yet to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada.

Back on June 9, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that in the near future the Ministry of Internal Affairs would introduce a system that would automatically record the number and severity of traffic violations (SDA).

The day before, on June 5, a traffic accident occurred in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, in which four people died, including a child and two police officers. Three more people were injured. As it turned out, the driver of the Mercedes violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them in the past year.

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