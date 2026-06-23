The Ministry of Defense is developing an electronic log of combat operations. Why is it needed

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is developing a concept for an electronic log of combat operations. It should help count "combat" hours for the military.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense Mstyslav Banik, according to the Babel material.

Currently, combat data is contained in paper combat logs. To obtain this information, a soldier needs to go through all the brigades and units in which he served. This is a long process and often even impossible.

To simplify the process and ensure that units provide such information, the Ministry of Defense will adopt “management decisions”. The electronic combat log is one of the mechanisms that should help with this.

Another additional source of data is financial documentation, which shows when a serviceman received "combat" payments.

It is important to monitor a servicemanʼs combat missions and collect such data in a logbook, as this will affect not only salary payments, but also the additional accrual of the period before the deferral.

On June 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a transformation of the Defense Forces. Among the changes are three new military contracts, salaries of up to UAH 460 000, and a phased dismissal from service.

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