The Russians massively struck Zaporizhzhia and attacked Sumy, Kherson and other regions. There are dead and injured

The Russian army has launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia and attacked Sumy, Kherson, and other regions. There have been deaths and injuries as a result of the Russian strikes.

Babel knows the main thing about the consequences of Russian shelling.

The Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs: four people were killed and six more were injured.

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Nine people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. An administrative building, houses, a high-rise building, a pharmacy, and cars were damaged.

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The Russians struck gas stations and enterprises in the Odesa region — fires broke out.

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Two people were injured in Parutyne (Mykolaiv region). A company and cars were damaged.

A man was killed in a strike on the outskirts of Sumy. At least 20 houses were also damaged.

In the Kherson region, Chaychyne, Zelenivka, and Kyselyvka were hit — one person was killed and 14 people were injured. Houses and cars were damaged.

On the night of June 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 strike drones. The drones used were “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody” simulator drones. Seven drone strikes were recorded in three locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) in three locations.

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