Russians attacked Ukraine with 99 drones. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of June 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 strike UAVs. The drones were “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody” simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the direction of Russia — Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 92 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Seven drone strikes were recorded in three locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (debris) in three locations.

Nine people were injured in the Russian attack in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, including two children. A live parrot was also pulled from the rubble. One person died, the State Emergency Service said.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Kherson region, a 65-year-old and 72-year-old women were injured during a strike on Zelenivka at night. Russia hit the village with drones, the Regional Military Administration reported.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.