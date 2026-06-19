Ukrainian drones hit two railway bridges in Crimea

Ukrainian units used drones to strike two railway bridges in Crimea — in Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army used them for logistics. Also under attack were Russian warehouses, a drone control point, and a place with weapons and equipment.

Separately, the General Staff confirmed that the strike on the Moscow Refinery on June 18 damaged an oil processing plant and three RVS-10000 and one RVS-30000 tanks. The plant has stopped operating.

Now Moscow and the region are under attack again by drones. According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the Russians have already shot down 31 drones during the day, and emergency services are working at the site of the debris.