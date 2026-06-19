Another rescuer who was injured in the Russian attack on June 15 died in a Kharkiv hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the State Emergency Service.

The deceased was Mykola Derkach, head of the guard of the 6th state fire and rescue unit, major of the civil defense service. He was 48 years old. Mykola is survived by his daughter and mother.

Thus, the death toll increased to six. Four rescuers and a specialist from the Emergency Department of the Kharkiv City Council died that day.

Russia struck rescue workers as they were dealing with the aftermath of another attack.

In total, that night, Russia fired 70 missiles and 611 UAVs of various types at Ukraine — the air defense neutralized 50 missiles and 582 drones.

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