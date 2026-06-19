The Russian army has lost 1 370 soldiers and 58 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces also destroyed two Russian tanks, four armored combat vehicles, four multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, and 1 968 drones.

In addition, the Russians lost four cruise missiles, four ground robotic complexes, 441 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as three units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. There are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of June 12, the BBC Russian Service, Mediazona and volunteers have identified 226 055 Russians killed in the war in Ukraine, with the total number likely reaching half a million. Among them are more than 200 servicemen who were just 18 years old.

At the same time, the head of the British intelligence service GCHQ Anne Kist-Butler reported on May 27 that almost 500 000 Russian soldiers had died in the war in Ukraine.

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