Sweden to allocate $108 million for weapons for Ukraine under PURL

Sweden will allocate another $108 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense.

According to Defense Minister Paul Johnson, thanks to this scheme, Ukraine will be able to quickly obtain modern air defense systems and ammunition.

This is Swedenʼs fourth contribution under PURL, bringing the total amount of support to $543 million.

Like the Swedes, Germany reported the allocation of $400 million for air defense, and the Netherlands is allocating €500 million for drones.