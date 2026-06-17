The Netherlands will allocate €500 million for Ukraine. What will they be used for

The Netherlands is allocating €500 million in military aid to Ukraine — half of it will be spent on drones.

Reuters writes about this.

The country is providing €250 million each for drones for Ukraine and the PURL program for the purchase of American weapons. In addition, the Netherlands and Ukraine signed a letter of intent in The Hague on cooperation in the field of defense innovations.

Now the Netherlandsʼ contribution to the PURL program has reached €1 billion — thanks to the mechanism, Ukraine receives American equipment and missiles for air defense, ammunition, F-16 fighter jets, and other weapons.

In April of this year, during the “Ramstein” format meeting, the Netherlands also allocated €248 million for UAVs for Ukraine.

PURL is a mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine through joint contributions. Ukraine forms a list of needs for weapons and ammunition, it is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place at the expense of partners.

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