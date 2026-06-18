Germany allocates another $400 million for “Patriot” missiles for Ukraine and the PURL mechanism

Germany will finance additional supplies of American weapons to Ukraine for $200 million through the PURL mechanism and will allocate another $200 million for the purchase of PAC-3 missiles for “Patriot” systems.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made this statement before the meeting of NATO defense ministers on June 18.

According to him, this is the fourth time Germany has joined the PURL mechanism, which finances the purchase of American weapons and ammunition. This time, the funds will go to "the necessary ammunition for air defense systems".

"So weʼre literally saving lives every night and every day. This time weʼre giving $200 million," Pistorius said.

In addition, he noted that Germany will support the Jumpstart program, which involves the purchase of missiles for Patriot systems, and will allocate another $200 million.

Pistorius added that Berlin is calling on other members of the “Ramstein” Contact Group to join in financing the purchase of PAC-3 missiles to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.