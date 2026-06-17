Donald Trump held a press conference on Iran. Now he says the countryʼs new leaders are very smart and could have ballistic missiles

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, the US President Donald Trump gave a press conference for over an hour. Most of it was about ending the war with Iran. The US and Iran are to publicly sign a memorandum of understanding on June 19 in Switzerland.
Babel has collected the main statements of the American president.
- If the Iranians violate the points of the memorandum of understanding, or even something that is not in it, the US will return to bombing.
- Iranʼs new leaders are very smart and much less radical.
- On unfreezing Iranʼs assets: The US has taken a lot of Iranian money, and the US is going to return it. If the US had not done this, then "no one would have invested in the dollar anymore". [The day before, several media outlets wrote that as part of the memorandum of understanding, the US would create a $300 billion fund for the countryʼs economic recovery].
- On the attack on an Iranian girlsʼ school on the first day of the war [according to Iranian figures, 180 people died in the attack, most of them schoolgirls]: "Mistakes happen, war is terrible, I know there is an investigation. I would ask that question to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, because they are investigating it."
- The US has destroyed 84-85% of Iranʼs missiles, and the rest are underground and the Iranians cannot dig them up. Trump did not accept the idea that Iran cannot have ballistic weapons. If Saudi Arabia and other countries have ballistic missiles, then Iran can have them too.
- The American blockade of the Strait of Hormuz proved to be more effective than all the billions of dollars in bombs the US dropped on Iran.
- Israel got what it deserved, not being attacked with nuclear weapons. Trump also criticized Israelʼs attacks on Beirut.
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