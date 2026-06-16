Reuters: US-Iran peace deal includes $300 billion fund

The peace agreement between Washington and Tehran includes a private fund of $300 billion that will be directed to investments in Iran — more than half of this amount has already been allocated.

Reuters reports this, citing a source.

According to the source, the fund is a private investment mechanism, not a program for reconstruction or reparations. It does not provide for investments from public funds or grants. The first funds have agreed to allocate countries of the Persian Gulf, Asia, South America and Africa.

This fund will be able to invest in energy, logistics, production and transport. Also, according to the source, initially Tehran wanted the fund to be $400 billion and that it would not be investments, but compensation for military losses, but Washington refused.

The mechanism envisages that countries will be able to contribute in the form of loans, credits or direct financing for the reconstruction of facilities that were damaged during the war. In particular, such facilities as refineries, airports or metallurgical complexes, including Mobareke, could be restored.

The investment fund will only be created after Washington and Tehran sign a peace agreement.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 15, the first step toward a final peace deal. Axios reported at the time that the memorandum would extend a ceasefire for 60 days, restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and begin talks on Iranʼs nuclear program.

The US and Iran agreed on a peace deal on the night of June 15 — the parties announced a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, and the US lifted the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which was imposed on ships entering Iranian ports.

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