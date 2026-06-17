Russians attacked Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. One person was killed and one was wounded

The Russian army struck Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions throughout the day. The attacks resulted in one death and one injury.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian strikes.

In the Sumy region, one person was killed and two others were injured in an attack on Sumy and the Shostka community. A fire broke out as a result of the UAV strikes, which was extinguished.

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Meanwhile, three people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses, a high-rise building, cars, and an administrative building were damaged.

In the Kherson region, Kherson and Blahovishchenske were hit. Three people were injured (including a policeman). Houses, high-rise buildings, a hospital, and cars were damaged.

On the night of June 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack drones and “Parody”-type simulator drones. 20 drones were hit in 11 places, and debris fell on six more.

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