Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of June 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack drones and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol (Russia); Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). The air defense neutralized 97 UAVs in the north, south and east of the country. 20 drones were hit in 11 places, debris fell in six more.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in Zaporizhzhia from strikes by Russian army drones overnight. A fire broke out in a residential building and cars were damaged, the State Emergency Service said.

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In the Sumy region, Russians hit an equestrian school with a drone. No employees were injured, but some horses died, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

In Bohodukhiv (Kharkiv region), four people were injured in a Russian strike — women aged 44 and 32, a 20-year-old boy, and a 64-year-old man, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported.

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