Fedorov: Partial dismissal of military personnel from the army will begin this fall

Starting in late fall of this year, the process of partial release of servicemen who have been in the army since the start of the full-scale invasion or earlier will begin.

This was stated by the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with TSN.

According to him, the dismissal mechanism will be based on two criteria: total length of service and number of combat days.

“If, for example, you have been [serving] since 2022 and you have a large number of combat days, then you may already be discharged from service by presidential decree at the end of this year,” Fedorov said.

The minister noted that the number of soldiers who will be discharged from service each month will depend on the situation on the battlefield.

"If you have been fighting since 2022 and you hear that some form of dismissal from service will begin, you donʼt know how many people will be dismissed, what the formula is, and whether you will be included, then you can sign a 24-month contract — and if you are released in November or December, then the effect of the presidential decree will be of primary importance, despite the fact that you signed this contract," he added.

Fedorov also said that the Ministry of Defense will create a calculator that will help servicemen calculate when it is their turn to be released.

On June 12, the Ministry of Defense launched a transformation of the service. It includes three new contracts, higher payments, and a simplified mechanism for returning from AWOL . You can read more about all the innovations here.

. You can read more about all the innovations here. On June 15, the Cabinet of Ministersʼ decree on experimental military contracts with a service term of 6 to 24 months came into effect.

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