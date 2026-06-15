Clear terms of service, new payments and deferral. The Cabinet of Ministers published a resolution on new contracts in the Defense Forces

In Ukraine, Cabinet Resolution No. 768 on experimental military contracts with a service term of 6 to 24 months has come into force. From June 15, new infantry assault, combat or basic contracts for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces can be concluded.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The new terms include guaranteed release upon completion of the contract and additional payments for combat missions. The pilot project will run for two years, until June 2028.

Terms of service

All military personnel are given the opportunity to sign contracts for terms ranging from 6 to 24 months.

In combat positions:

for active military personnel — 10 months;

for citizens from the reserve — 14 months;

for citizens from the reserve with combat experience — from 6 months.

For the remaining positions, it is 24 months.

Payments under new contracts

New additional payments are being introduced for Ukrainian defenders:

UAH 20 000 — for a day of conducting assault operations in the depths of the defense of their troops;

UAH 40 000 — for a day of conducting assault operations deep inside the enemyʼs defenses.

Payments for the performance of combat missions are proportional to the time spent performing the corresponding tasks:

up to UAH 100 000 — basic combat pay for the first echelon of defense or offensive;

UAH 170 000 — payment to the platoon stronghold;

UAH 70 000 — payment to the company stronghold;

UAH 50 000 — at control points.

A reward of UAH 100 000 is provided for capturing a Russian soldier, and UAH 15 000 for his destruction.

The total amount of payments cannot exceed UAH 460 000 per month.

All servicemen without any additional payments (for example, rear personnel), but directly involved in ensuring the life of military units, will receive at least UAH 30 000 per month.

Instructors in military units will additionally receive from UAH 15 000 to UAH 30 000, prorated per month.

Post-contract deferrals

Everyone is guaranteed a deferment from conscription for mobilization — at least 6 months. Additional deferment duration:

+3 months for every 30 days of combat operations — for contracts for 10, 14 months, as well as for contracts from 6 months;

+1 month for every 30 days of combat operations — for 24-month contracts;

+6 months for each year of military service since the beginning of martial law — for 10-month contracts;

+1 month for each year of military service before martial law — for everyone.

The longer a defender is in military service, the longer the rest will be.

There are several ways to transfer to a new contract: