Britain is the first in the world to impose sanctions against Russian shadow fleet vessels transporting liquefied natural gas

The UK has become the first country in the world to impose sanctions on Russian shadow fleet tankers carrying liquefied natural gas.

This is stated on the British government website.

The four vessels in question are the Merkuriy, Kosmos, Luch, and Orion. 23 other oil tankers that are also helping Russia evade sanctions have also been placed under restrictions.

The country also imposed sanctions on ten officers of the Russian military intelligence (GRU) and three companies associated with them (LLC Neptune Co Ltd, LLC Magnus Link, JSC Internconsul). Together, they organized a network through which they secretly purchased Western technology for the Russian military.

Sanctions were also imposed against companies from third countries — including China, Thailand, and Turkey — that supply Russia with important military equipment.

Separately, the list includes organizations that help Moscow circumvent restrictions and illegally transfer money (Yandex Bank, WB Bank) and organizations that support the Russian energy industry (Rosgosstrakh, Balance Insurance, and others).

Before that, the British government reported a new agreement with Ukraine, under which the British company Urenco will supply enriched uranium to “Energoatom” over the next two years for £210 million ($280 million).

On June 15, the European Union imposed new sanctions against Russia, targeting its military-industrial complex, shadow navy, and networks supporting Moscowʼs hybrid attacks against Europe. In total, the list includes 34 individuals and 47 companies.

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