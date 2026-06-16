British company “Urenco” will supply enriched uranium over the next two years to Ukraineʼs state-owned nuclear power company “Energoatom” in a deal worth £210 million ($280 million).

This is stated on the British government website.

The corresponding year was agreed upon by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in London last week.

This agreement is crucial for Ukraineʼs energy security, as Energoatom provides over 50% of the countryʼs electricity.

Ukraine has been negotiating with the British “Urenco Group” to purchase enriched uranium since April 2022. After Ukraine completely abandoned Russian nuclear fuel, the only supplier was the American company Westinghouse. And the supplier of enriched uranium used to produce Westinghouse fuel is the British company “Urenco”.

In 2023, “Energoatom” and “Urenco” signed a contract to supply enriched uranium fuel for Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Under the agreement, “Urenco” will supply enriched uranium until 2035, with the option to extend the contract until 2043. It is this agreement that underlies the current decision.

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