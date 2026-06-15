EU imposes new sanctions against Russian military-industrial complex, propagandists and shadow fleet

The European Union has imposed new sanctions against Russia, targeting its military-industrial complex, shadow navy and networks supporting Moscowʼs hybrid attacks against Europe. In total, the list includes 34 individuals and 47 companies.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

Military-industrial complex

This list includes 7 people and 21 organizations that support Russiaʼs military-industrial complex and its intermediaries in third countries.

The list includes manufacturers and suppliers of drones and other military equipment for the Russian Armed Forces, including:

State Enterprise "Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association";

Rustact LLC and its owner Pavel Nikitin;

LLC "ASFPV";

LLC "IONOS";

Chinese companies Shenzhen Minghuaxin and Xinxiang Richful Lubricant Additive Company — the latter is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of lubricant additives in China;

ERA Military Innovation Technopolis and the "Fund for Advanced Research", both founded by the Russian government to develop advanced unmanned systems for military purposes.

The list also includes “Rostec” CEO Oleg Yevtushenko, the CEO of the “Fund for Advanced Studies” Maxim Vakshtein, the owner of “Unimatik” Oleg Fishelov, and others.

Shadow Fleet

Two people were sanctioned — the founder of the oil trading company Coral Energy Tahir Garayev and marine insurance broker Konstantin Rogach, as well as 24 companies related to the transportation and export of crude oil or petroleum products from Russia, in particular, with the help of the Russian shadow fleet.

These lists included “Lukoil-Western Siberia” and numerous companies based in Russia, Liberia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Hong Kong.

Russiaʼs hybrid activities

In this block, 10 people and one organization were added to the new sanctions list. Among them are several well-known Russian propagandists who manipulated information and infiltrated the information space of other states:

host of the program "Time Will Tell" Anatoly Kuzichev;

military Commissioner Kirill Fedorov;

propagandist Roman Antonovsky;

editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Krymskaya Gazeta" Maria Volkonskaya.

The EU says they spread disinformation that justified, promoted, and legitimized Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as spreading hostile and manipulative narratives about Ukraine that dehumanize Ukrainians or distort historical facts.

In addition, the EU Council added to the sanctions list Alexandra Yost, an influencer living in Russia, and Georgy Shevkunov, a bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church who actively spreads Russian propaganda and disinformation.

The Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, an organization created by Putinʼs decree, was also subject to sanctions.

The poisoning of Alexei Navalny by Russia

Due to the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the EU Council has added one organization and 15 individuals to the sanctions list.

These include Russian judges and prosecutors, as well as law enforcement officers, the Federal Security Service (FSB), and medical personnel — all of whom are implicated in the persecution, poisoning, and death of Alexei Navalny.

Sanctions were also imposed on IPJSC NTK, which collaborated with the Moscow Department of Information Technology to develop a facial recognition system that was used to monitor and detain journalists, opposition activists, and participants in peaceful protests in support of Navalny and against Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol

Following its annual review, the Council of the EU also decided to extend the restrictions imposed in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation until 23 June 2027.

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