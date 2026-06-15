Son of Norwayʼs Crown Princess sentenced to 4 years in prison for raping two women

An Oslo court has found 29-year-old Marius Borg Hoybi, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced him to four years in prison.

The BBC writes about this.

According to the court, one of the rapes occurred in 2018 at the Crown Princeʼs estate in Skaugum, and the other in Oslo in 2024. The judges concluded that the victims were asleep or helpless at the time of the crimes and could not resist.

One of the key pieces of evidence in the case was video recordings that investigators said were made by Hoybi himself. The case involved six women in total.

The prosecution had demanded 7 years and 7 months in prison for Hoybi, but the court partially acquitted him of two other rapes. At the same time, the man was found guilty of a number of other crimes, including domestic violence and causing grievous bodily harm to former partners, including influencer Nora Haukland.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Hoiby to pay 640 000 Norwegian kroner (over €57 000) in compensation to four victims, including Nora Haukland. The defense has already announced its intention to appeal the verdict.

Hoybi himself was not present in court, allegedly due to health problems, but joined the hearing via video link.

Although Marius Borg Hoybi is not a member of the royal family, the case has attracted considerable attention in Norway and has negatively affected the reputation of the monarchy. The Royal Palace declined to comment on the courtʼs decision.