Son of Norwayʼs Crown Princess was detained two days ago in rape trial

The son of the Crown Princess of Norway, Marius Borg Hoybe, has been detained on new charges just days before his rape trial begins.

Oslo County Police said that Hoiby was arrested on the evening of February 1 on suspicion of assault, threats with a knife, and violation of a restraining order.

This comes just two days before Hoiby is due to appear in court in Oslo on 38 charges, including four counts of rape, domestic violence against a former partner and illegally filming several women without their knowledge or consent.

Hoibi denies the most serious allegations, including sexual assault.

Police are asking that Hoibi be remanded in custody for four weeks to prevent possible reoffending.

Marius Borg Hoibi is the Crown Princessʼs son from her first marriage and is not heir to the throne. He was first arrested on 4 August 2024 and has been arrested twice since then, most recently on 18 November 2024, on suspicion of rape without intercourse.

In August 2025, he was charged with rape, domestic violence, assault, and other crimes. Hoibi faces up to 10 years in prison.

