Viktor Orban re-elected as leader of “Fidesz” party

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was re-elected as the leader of the “Fidesz” party. 729 delegates voted for him.

This is reported by the Hungarian publication Telex.

Eight party members abstained from voting. Orban thanked the people for their trust and said that he knew all his opponents and that what awaits Hungary is foreigners who will come and plunder the country.

The congress also elected four “Fidesz” vice-presidents: Kinga Gal, János Bocú, Alpar Gyoparos, and Balazs Krejci. In addition, the party members voted on its new statutes.

Previously, the former prime minister said that he was offered to continue leading “Fidesz", and if he was "honored with trust" at the party congress, he would agree.

On April 12, the opposition “Tisza” party led by Magyar won the parliamentary elections in Hungary, winning 138 out of 199 seats. The “Fidesz” party then won only 54 seats.

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