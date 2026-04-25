Orban has renounced his parliamentary mandate. He will not go to the new Hungarian parliament

Outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reported that he is resigning from his parliamentary mandate and will not serve in the renewed parliament.

He said this in a video message on Facebook, Telex quoted him as saying.

According to Orban, after his defeat in the parliamentary elections on April 12, he wants to focus on rebooting and reforming his Fidesz party.

"The mandate that I received as the leader of the ʼFideszʼ-CDPP list is actually a parliamentary mandate for ʼFideszʼ, so I decided to return it. Now we need me not in parliament, but in the reorganization of the national party," Orban said.

On April 27, new factions will be formed in the newly elected Hungarian parliament. The “Fidesz” faction will be led by Gergely Gulyás.

At the same time, Orban added that the party will hold a national meeting next week, and the leadership elections have been postponed to June. Orban says that he has been offered to continue leading “Fidesz”, and if he is "honored with trust" at the party congress, he will accept.

Hungarian investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi writes that, according to his information, Orban plans to travel to the United States this summer, where his daughter and son-in-law live, and may stay there for a long time in search of "asylum from prosecution".

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