Russians hit Slovyansk, and also hit Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions — there are casualties

The Russian army struck Slovyansk on June 13, and also struck the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. There were casualties as a result of the attacks.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian strikes.

A massive airstrike on Slovyansk in the Donetsk region injured six people, including a 9-year-old boy. 24 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged. Fires broke out and were extinguished.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Kherson region, four people were injured in Kherson and Novooleksandrivka. Houses and warehouses were damaged.

A man was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region and is in hospital. Houses, cars, a high-rise building, and a store were also damaged.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the night of June 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 118 UAVs. Three attack UAVs were recorded hitting three locations, and six were shot down.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.