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Russians hit Slovyansk, and also hit Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions — there are casualties

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

The Russian army struck Slovyansk on June 13, and also struck the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. There were casualties as a result of the attacks.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian strikes.

A massive airstrike on Slovyansk in the Donetsk region injured six people, including a 9-year-old boy. 24 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged. Fires broke out and were extinguished.

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In the Kherson region, four people were injured in Kherson and Novooleksandrivka. Houses and warehouses were damaged.

A man was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region and is in hospital. Houses, cars, a high-rise building, and a store were also damaged.

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  • On the night of June 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 118 UAVs. Three attack UAVs were recorded hitting three locations, and six were shot down.

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