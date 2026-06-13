Russia attacked Ukraine with 118 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

Russia attacked Ukraine with 118 UAVs on the night of June 13. The drones flew from Russia and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Crimea.

This was reported by the Air Force.

“Shahed”-type UAVs (in particular, jet-powered), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, “Banderol” loitering munitions, and “Parody”-type simulator drones flew from the direction of the Russian Federation (Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 110 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Three strike UAVs were hit in three locations, and six were shot down.

In particular, a 57-year-old man was killed and another injured in shelling of one of the settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Houses and other structures were damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.

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As a result of the attack by the "Shaheds" in Mykolaiv, three people were injured — a 44-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, and a 10-year-old boy. A private house was damaged, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

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