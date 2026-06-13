News

The Defense Forces drones hit the “Tamannaftogaz” enterprise in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

On the night of June 13, the SBU drones, together with the SOF and GUR, struck the “Tamannaftogaz” enterprise in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

This was reported to SBU.

The enterprise is the largest liquefied hydrocarbons transshipment complex in the south of the Russian Federation. Fires are burning in the area of truck parking and warehouses.

The drones also hit five oil product tanks in the tank farm, as well as two oil tankers for pumping oil. The Russian air defense positions covering the facility were also hit.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.