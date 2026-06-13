Ukrainian units struck an oil preparation and pumping plant in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian military personnel struck an oil preparation and pumping plant in Kotovo (Volgograd region, Russia) on the night of June 13.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fire broke out at the enterprise. The facility collects and processes oil from the Korobkovsky oil and gas field and adjacent fields in the Volgograd and Astrakhan regions and the Republic of Kalmykia.

Our units also struck Russian command posts in the areas of Soledar (Donetsk region) and Verkhnya Krynytsia (Zaporizhzhia region).

In addition, drone control points in the areas of Khoromne (Bryansk region of the Russian Federation), Verkhnya Krynytsia (Zaporizhzhia region), Voskresenko (Donetsk region), and Novomykolaivka (Kherson region) were under attack.

Ukrainian military personnel also attacked areas where Russian troops were deployed. These include the areas of Soledar and Uspenivka (Donetsk region), Holubivka (Kharkiv region), Pryvilne (Zaporizhzhia region), as well as Kolotylivka (Belgorod region) and Novye Yurkovichi and Chornozemny Gorodok (Bryansk region of the Russian Federation).

Ukrainian military struck a railway bridge, a pontoon ferry, and trucks in Chonhar in the temporarily occupied Kherson region on the night of June 13.

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