Ukrainian military strikes railway bridge, pontoon ferry, and trucks in Chonhar

Ukrainian military struck a railway bridge, pontoon ferry, and trucks in Chonhar in the temporarily occupied Kherson region on the night of June 13.

This was reported by the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubaylo.

According to the military, they are blocking Russian attempts to restore the already destroyed crossings. The capacity of the installed pontoons is low, so trucks accumulate in queues at them, which become targets for our military.

The previous morning, the Russian-appointed head of the occupied part of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo complained about attacks on bridges. According to him, traffic towards the “Dzhankoi” checkpoint in Crimea was blocked.

Also, according to Saldo, the bridge between Henichesk and Arabatska Strilka was attacked at night. Traffic on the crossing is complicated: you can only drive on one lane in both directions alternately.

Ukrainian troops have already attacked the Chonhar Bridge on June 7 and 9. Russia uses this route to transfer equipment and weapons for the Russian army between Crimea and the occupied Kherson region.

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