Norway allocates $6 million to repair the arch of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. It was damaged by a Russian drone last year

Norway is allocating 100 million kroner (about $6 million) to repair the new safe confinement (protective arch) of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. On the night of February 14, 2025, the Russian "Shahed" damaged the arch.

This was reported by the Norwegian Embassy in Ukraine.

The assistance will be provided through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development fund. Ukraine and the EBRD opened this account on April 26, 2026, on the fortieth anniversary of the Chornobyl tragedy. At that time, Ukraineʼs partners made commitments for the first €100 million.

According to Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, a total of about €500 million is needed to restore the arch.

Shmyhal also reported that the US agreed to allocate $100 million for repairs.