Ukraine and EBRD start raising funds to restore the arch of the Chornobyl NPP

On the fortieth anniversary of the Chornobyl accident, Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to allocate €30 million for the first stage of repairs to the plantʼs new safe confinement (protective arch).

This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal following the results of the International Chornobyl Conference on Recovery and Nuclear Safety.

On the night of February 14, 2025, the Russians damaged it with a “Shahed” strike. According to preliminary estimates, about €500 million is needed to restore and strengthen the security of the structure.

The partners also made initial commitments of almost €100 million. These funds will be used to restore confinement and improve nuclear safety in Ukraine.