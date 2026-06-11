At night, Ukrainian troops struck the Afipsky refinery. Once again

On June 10 and the night of June 11, Ukrainian troops struck the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. A fire broke out on its territory.

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This refinery is one of the largest in the south of the Russian Federation. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tons per year. The plant produces diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil, and other petroleum products.

Ukrainian drones have repeatedly attacked this plant, most recently on the night of March 14.

In occupied Sevastopol, a place where naval drones are manufactured and equipped was targeted. Ukrainian military forces also attacked a number of Russian facilities in other occupied territories.

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